Monument tower returns to Mierlo

The tower on the Old Town Hall of Mierlo was reinstated on the roof on Friday after a months-long refurbishment. The roof turret, as it is referred to in technical terms, has been completely renewed from top to bottom.

The building, located on Dorpsstraat in Mierlo, is a national monument, and the roof turret required careful renovation, says Coen Loijen from the Property Department of Geldrop-Mierlo. The last renovation was more than thirty years ago. “The wood was worn out; the ravages of time had taken their toll on the turret,” he explains.

The municipality removed the turret from the building to refurbish it. “It could have been renovated on the roof, but because it is cultural heritage, we restored it in a special workshop.”

Best materials

It was easier for Loijen to oversee the renovation from the workshop. “Over the past few months, we visited several times to guide on how we envisioned it. We also supplied the workers with the best materials, not just some cheap boards from the local DIY store,” Loijen says with a wink.

Within an hour of the vehicle with the roof turret arriving at the Old Town Hall, it was back where it had stood for hundreds of years. “Reinstalling the roof turret is a matter of millimetres,” says Coen Loijen.

Town Hall

The Old Town Hall was built in 1806 and is therefore one of the oldest buildings in Mierlo. “In the past, this was the town hall, where the mayor worked, with a small prison attached. When a new town hall was built in 1963, the old town hall was renamed as the wedding hall and office of the Historical Society,” says Coen Loijen.

With the turret back in place, it can continue to fulfil those functions in all its glory for the years to come.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh