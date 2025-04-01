The primary school building in Meerhoven, Slingertouw, is in poor condition. The school management and a group of parents raised concerns about problems caused by leaks and mould. Indeed, they are apprehensive about the health of students and staff and want the municipality to take action.

Parents and the school management have written a letter to the municipal council expressing their concerns. The letter reads, “We hope that this will contribute to a quick solution for the building where we have to work every day.”

Problems

For years, there have been problems with the accommodation of ‘t Slingertouw, such as moisture and leaks. For example, staff and children have had to temporarily move to temporary classrooms. According to the school, many contractors no longer even accept jobs because the problems are too big.

Moisture mainly comes through the floor. The linoleum is loose, mold is coming up through the cracks, and the floor under the linoleum is wet. All this causes a foul smell in the classrooms. According to the school, a company sprays chlorine once a week to keep mold away. Furthermore, various window frames are rotting inside and outside the building.

Complaints

The school reports that several colleagues are suffering from hair loss and headaches. “It cannot be proven that the condition of the building causes these complaints, but it is striking to us,” the school writes. “In addition, we have a colleague with asthma who suffers when she works here.”

“This does not feel good to us,” the letter continues. The school emphasizes that only half of the measures have been taken so far. “What consequences does this have for our health? We do not feel that anything is being done about it.” Construction companies and the municipality have come by in recent years. Among other things, carpeting was laid in various classrooms, but the problems persisted. “We would like a real solution in the short term, for the health of all of us.”

Studio040 has asked the municipality for a response but has not yet received one. Twenty-five people work in Slingertouw, and 450 children attend school.

