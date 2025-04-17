Last straw in the battle against Eeneind-West distribution centres

Residents of Geldrop-Mierlo and Nuenen who have opposed the arrival of a large distribution centre at Eeneind-West, still have a small chance that the distribution centre will not come. This was announced by the province of Noord-Brabant.

The province has announced that the application for the nitrogen permit is still being processed. This is stated in the provincial government’s answers to questions from the PVV. The province is currently not issuing nitrogen permits due to the poor state of nature in the province.

Whether or not the permit for building on Eeneind-West will ultimately be granted is not yet clear. It is also a matter of waiting to see when more clarity will be provided. Before that happens, the province’s new nitrogen policy must first be successfully rolled out and its effects must be proven.

Unwanted

The nitrogen dossier is the last straw that residents of Nuenen and Geldrop-Mierlo can hold on to. The villages are not waiting for a distribution centre and all the traffic that it entails. The municipality of Nuenen is currently busy studying all objections to the plan. There are more than 1500 in total. However, the owner of the land in Eeneind-West is fully within his rights, which means that the municipality of Nuenen, where the distribution centre is to be built, can do nothing but passively watch.

Another way out would be if an alternative, comparable location could be offered, of the same size, the same good location and with the right zoning plan. However, such a location is not available, the provincial government reports.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez