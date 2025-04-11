During a large traffic check in Geldrop and Heeze, dozens of drivers were caught. A total of 29 fines were issued and more than a ton of outstanding tax debts were collected.

The police and the Tax Department checked the vehicles on the grounds of Rijkswaterstaat near Heeze. In Geldrop, a camera scanned the vehicles in advance.

Arrests

Dozens of drivers received fines for, among other things, driving with a phone in their hand or having a too noisy exhaust. Many drivers were given breathalyzer tests and saliva tests. Four people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A total of 9,000 euros in fines was collected.

But it didn’t stop there. The tax authorities were also involved in the check. They impounded seven vehicles. In the process, a total of over 100,000 euros in outstanding taxes was collected.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.