‘King’s festival on Stratumseind ​​cancelled due to high security costs’

King’s festival on Stratumseind ​​will not take place. The Municipality of Eindhoven demands that more security and atmosphere managers be deployed, but according to the organisers that is not affordable. So this year the nightlife street will have to do without DJs and a stage during king’s day.

According to Arjan Bouter, chairman of the catering association on Stratumseind, 24 extra guards and ten atmosphere managers must be deployed. The latter group was paid by the municipality last year. ‘’Now we would have to do everything at our own expense: an extra expense of around €20,000. And that is on top of the other costs, including for light, sound and the stage”.

According to Youri de Bok, owner of cafe Tracé, it would cost an extra €500 per entrepreneur. “The costs increase from €700 euros to €1,200 per cafe. That is too much for many entrepreneurs”.

According to Ruud Bakker, chairman of Stichting Koningsdag (foundation king’s day) Eindhoven, this cannot come as a surprise to his fellow entrepreneurs. According to him, it was already communicated last year that they might have to pay for (part of) the security costs.

Bouter reacts with surprise to Bakker’s statements. “I’m hearing that for the first time! Bakker could have called me. If he had done that, we might have let it go ahead”. According to him, extra security is not necessary at all, because according to him, there were no notable incidents last year.

According to the municipality, things are different. A spokesperson says that ‘dozens of security guards’ are not needed. It is true that the organisers have to cough up for the costs of security.

Last year, it was paid by the municipality to stimulate the event. However, part of the permit is that the organisation is responsible for supervision and security.

Moreover, it would not be an amount of €20,000, but the costs are estimated at €9,000 this year. The amount would be lower because several doormen are already allowed to work as event supervisors.

