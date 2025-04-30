Journalist assaulted after PSV-Ajax match: man arrested

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning for assaulting a sports journalist after the PSV-Ajax match on 30 March. The journalist sustained facial injuries.

After the match, which ended in a 0-2 victory for Ajax, the journalist walked around the stadium in Eindhoven with a camerawoman to interview supporters. The reporter was beaten by an unknown man in the parking lot.

The reporter and camerawoman were taken care of by the press centre of the stadium. In the meantime, the police started an investigation. The suspect was identified shortly afterwards. He reported himself to the police on Tuesday, after which he was arrested. After questioning, the man was released. Openbaar Ministerie (OM, public prosecution service) will look into the case at a later date.

The police and OM have stated that they attach great importance to the fact that journalists in the Netherlands can do their work unhindered and in a safe manner. “If a journalist is confronted with violence, we give high priority to tracking down and prosecuting the suspect”, the police report.

Chanting

Before and after the match, three PSV supporters were arrested because they shouted anti-Semitic slogans. The 24-year-old woman from Eindhoven, the 18-year-old woman from Landgraaf and the 19-year-old man from Odiliapeel shouted slogans such as: ‘Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the gas’. The supporters were released that same evening after questioning.

