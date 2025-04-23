Hugo van Rooij wants to pamper the less fortunate on all holidays

Not just at Easter or Christmas, but organising something for less fortunate people all holidays throughout the year. That is the latest ambition of Hugo van Rooij of foundation with(out) a roof.

“Every time we organise such a day, it’s a big party”, Hugo van Rooij says. His foundation Stichting (Z)onder Dak (foundation with(out) roof) organises days and outings for people in Eindhoven who are less fortunate. They can often use a helping hand, according to Hugo. “I think it’s so important to do something for those people. We can’t leave something like that out anymore and so I’m going to make sure we put something beautiful on every holiday”.

“Such a day gives me joy and sadness. Sadness because you know that people have little, but mostly joy because you notice that they really like it and enjoy it”. Hugo says the foundation is very special to Eindhoven, which is why he wants to organise something fun for every holiday in the future. “Even with New Year”.

Flan

Last Easter weekend, the foundation got in on the action with an event where people could search for eggs. About 150 people came for a piece of flan, cone of fries and a golden egg with a surprise. Inside the golden egg was €10. There could also be something extra inside and then you won a big Easter egg or Easter bunny. “It went great and it was really one big family”, Hugo said.

Next year, if it is up to Hugo, there will be a doubling of the Easter celebration. Not to mention his ambition to expand the number of holidays as well. “Next year I’m sure 300 people will come to find eggs”, he said.

