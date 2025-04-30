Full house in the city during King’s Night

Cosy as ever. That’s how party-goers describe king’s night in the centre of Eindhoven. It was also busy on various squares in the city on Friday night.

There were stages on more than ten locations in the city centre and on Strijp-S. The offering was diverse: from techno and house to rock and Dutch music.

Atmosphere

It was already busy early in the evening on Wilhelminaplein and around Stratumseind ​​and Catharinaplein on Koningsnacht. “It’s nice that there is also a place for the elderly to celebrate”, a woman on a busy Wilhelminaplein says. “Eindhoven is always very pleasant these days. The atmosphere you have here, you don’t find in other cities”, one of the partygoers on Catharinaplein says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob