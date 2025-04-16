From frisky female fish to Olympic kayakers: all benefit from Volmolen

The centuries-old Volmolen between Riethoven and Waalre is more modern and versatile than you think. Thanks to owner Martin Hermans, the mill is indispensable for a lot of people and animals.

One function of Volmolen is immediately guessable as you bike or walk past it. The sign at the front door reads: meeting centre. Those who peer through the windows indeed see an idyllic meeting place for ASML managers to make important decisions.

But there is more. The weirs regulate the water level of Dommel river. And the wheel is connected to a dynamo so that the power of the water provides green electricity for thirty households.

Soul

Those multiple functions are thanks to Martin Hermans, his wife Marjo and four (now grown-up) children. They have put their heart and soul into Volmolen for thirty years. Both people and nature benefit. Underneath the building, for example, is a fish ladder, which helps fertile female fish swim against the current.

Spectacular

Dirk, Martin and Marjo’s son, came to live here when he was six. That’s the reason he kayaks at Olympic level. He demonstrates another spectacular feature of the Volmolen: the whitewater effect. It also benefits the canoe club across the street.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob