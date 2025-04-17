Fire in house on Bennekelstraat

Police had to intervene in a house fire on Bennekelstraat in Eindhoven last night because some residents refused to leave the house. A fire had broken out in the metre cupboard, in the hall and on the stairs.

The fire released a lot of smoke, in a short time the whole house was covered in smoke as well as the houses of the neighbours. At the moment that the fire brigade and the police arrived at the house, some residents did not want to leave the house or even go back inside to bring things to safety. Because it was dangerous, the police intervened, the fire brigade also needed space to be able to extinguish the fire.

After the tape had been put up, a large group of bystanders and those involved still refused to follow the instructions of emergency services.

Violence

The police used force and a baton to force the group out of the barrier. Additional officers and police dogs were called in to keep the bystanders out of the barrier. Some blows were exchanged. According to the police officer on duty at the scene, there are ten bystanders who want to file a complaint against the police’s actions and the use of force.

The fire brigade quickly brought the fire under control. Grid operator Enexis arrived on site to cut off the power. Due to the large amount of smoke and the fire damage, the house is currently uninhabitable. The neighbours were able to return to their homes.

As far as is known, no one was injured. However, someone had to be checked in the ambulance because the person had inhaled smoke.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez