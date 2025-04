The fire department turned out Thursday night for a fire in the Philips de Jonghpark in the Strijp district.

The fire department was present with two fire engines and a water truck. This was necessary to reach the fire with additional water, reports a 112 correspondent.

Under Control

In total, an area of about thirty by thirty meters was on fire. The fire was quickly under control.

Source Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta