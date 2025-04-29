FC Eindhoven wins against Jong PSV

Alright, the mini-light city derby at the Herdgang between FC Eindhoven and PSV’s reserves didn’t really matter anymore—still, various big names played for Jong PSV on Monday evening. Despite having many first-team players, Alfons Groenendijk’s team could not secure a win.

Babadi, Land, and Bajraktarevic started in the lineup for Jong, which is not unusual, but this time, there were also starting places for Nagalo, Driouech, and Bakayoko. It was therefore not surprising that Jong PSV had the upper hand in the opening phase. However, the reserves team lacked a good final pass.

The blue and whites took the lead midway through the first half. Joey Sleegers showcased his class by delivering a fabulous pass from the left side of the penalty area to Sven Blummel, who shot between the legs of goalkeeper Niek Schiks.

Second Half

At the beginning of the second half, Jong PSV sought the equaliser but was unfortunate in their quest. Driouech shot high from the penalty spot, Van den Heuvel hit the post, and Dagasan failed to direct the ball between the posts after a cross from Bakayoko.

FC Eindhoven, on the other hand, converted their first chance immediately. Deenen headed in from a perfect cross by Simons, marking the final score.

With this victory, FC Eindhoven sits in 11th place in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, while Jong PSV is in 18th.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh