Entrepreneurs concerned about rats and homeless people in city centre

Entrepreneurs in the city centre are concerned about increasing nuisance*. This is stated by the chair of the Stichting Detailhandelsplatform Binnenstad Eindhoven (SDBE) Esther Paulus-Maalsté. She is asking the municipality for a structural approach.

Paulus-Maalsté, who is also the manager of Bijenkorf Eindhoven, says that local entrepreneurs experience a fair amount of nuisance. This concerns waste on the street, burglaries and homeless people loitering. “We have agreed within the shopkeepers’ association to structurally report all our reports of, for example, litter or people sleeping in front of a shop window.” According to her, there are especially many reports when it comes to nuisance in the station area. “And that is precisely the area that should leave the first impression for visitors.”

The rat problem is also on top of that, says the SDBE. According to the national rat monitor, at least 15 reports have been made to professional pest controllers this year about rats in the city centre. “A lot of rats are seen, especially at the station,” says Paulus-Maalsté.

Hospitality

The SDBE emphasizes the importance of a clean, safe and accessible city centre. According to Paulus-Maalsté, the city’s hospitality goes hand in hand with its appearance. Nuisance due to litter, homeless people and rats does not fit in with that, she thinks. She calls on the municipality to tackle the problems structurally. The business club does not indicate which measures should be taken.

Now, a new vision for retail in the city centre is on the political agenda. If it were up to the entrepreneurs, the city centre would not only become cleaner and safer, but there would also have to be more catering establishments and meeting places in the coming years.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas

*Eindhoven news has reported on homelessness earlier, in an article where homeless people are seen as people and not compared to rats or litter. The association with vermin or garbage is one made by rhe shopkeepers, not the journalists. (Editor)