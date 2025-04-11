Eindhoven4Palestine protest at Central Station

The Eindhoven4Palestine action group held a so-called die-in at Eindhoven Central Station on Thursday evening. The purpose of the action was to draw attention to the violence in Gaza and the attitude of the Dutch government.

Participants lay down on the ground during the protest. In this way, they wanted to visualize the many tens of thousands of Palestinians who have been killed or injured. Then they drew a red line on the ground. By doing so, they showed that there is a border and that they believe the government is not drawing it.

“The Netherlands must clearly say that Israel is going too far and attach consequences to that,” said spokeswoman Marieke Stam.

Reason

The reason for the protest is a conversation earlier this week between Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Veldkamp and aid organizations. Afterward, Oxfam Novib, one of the aid organizations, said the government does not dare take a clear position on Israel’s violence.

“With the protest, we want as many people as possible to take a moment to reflect on what is happening in Gaza,” Stam said.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta