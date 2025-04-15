Eindhoven plans to build 1,100 homes

The municipality of Eindhoven intends to construct 1,100 ‘largely affordable homes’ at the corner of Geldropseweg and Hugo van der Goeslaan. The homes primarily aim at students, first-time buyers, and single-person households. The council presented the plans on Monday evening to local residents, among others.

The new development is to be situated behind the housing project De Caai and, together with other new buildings along the canal—including a location for the Design Academy—is set to form a ‘cultural district’. The city council reports that “a conscious choice is being made for a non-commercial approach, allowing for a unique interpretation. ”

This prioritises cultural facilities, studios, and hospitality. Retail will be minimal or nonexistent on the site. This also aligns with the purpose of the nearby Koelhuis, which is to serve as a centre for ‘media art and contemporary culture for a broad audience’.

Breeding Ground “The district focuses on permanent and affordable living and working spaces for creative and technical talent, making it a lasting breeding ground that retains talent in the city,” states the city council in the project framework, a document outlining the initial plans. The presence of residents, who will largely be working in the creative sector, should also be evident in the public space around the area, where there should be room for art and design. Students and Seniors The new development will provide space for students, starters, and single-person households. However, seniors will also be able to take up residence there. How the distribution between expensive, affordable, and social housing will be determined is unknown. The municipality of Eindhoven aims to have the project framework approved by the city council in 2025. After that, the plans can be further developed. Source:Studio040.nl Translated: Kirti Singh