Eindhoven Municipality wants to build a 73-metre residential tower

The intention is to build a 73-metre high residential tower at the Eindhoven Canal, near the NRE site. The Picustoren, as the building will be called, consists of around 130 social rental homes.

Last week, local residents were informed about the project at an information evening. In the fall, Wooninc. – which is responsible for the development – ​​is expected to come up with a definitive design for the tower.

The tower will be located at the end of the canal where the Picus wood factory stood in the previous century. The building will be built on a relatively small plot of land of 1550 square metres, next to the existing Picus complex.

There will be apartments with both one and two bedrooms. In addition to a tower of maximum 73 metres and 22 floors, there will be a lower part of maximum 22 metres and five floors. This part of the project will be on the side of the Gasstraat.

Greening

In addition to the residential tower, the area around the tower is also being redesigned. This is being done by the municipality and the intention is to make the area around the residential tower considerably greener. Construction of the tower is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez