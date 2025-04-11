Eindhoven housing market tightens

The housing market in the Eindhoven region is becoming ever more gridlocked, according to figures from Estate Agents’ Association NVM.

House prices rose sharply in the first quarter of 2025, with an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous quarter. The number of homes sold also went up by 21% compared to the same period last year.

However, many of the homes sold earlier this year were properties owned by landlords who are no longer seeing sufficient returns from renting, according to Van Santvoort Makelaars.

“They’re seeing their profits shrink due to changes in rental policy and less favourable tax conditions. As a result, they’re putting their apartments or houses up for sale as soon as tenants move out. This is, in turn, tightening an already struggling rental market,” the agency explained.

Distorted Picture

Around 20% of the homes currently for sale were previously let into the private rental sector. “At first glance, it looks like the market is picking up compared to the first quarter of last year,” said estate agent Pieter van Santvoort. “But the figures are somewhat misleading, as many private housing investors are now offloading their rental properties.”

Highest prices

The most expensive houses in early 2025 are in Son en Breugel where the average selling price was over €650,000, in Waalre – where normally house prices are highest – the average selling price was €625,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

The average house price in Eindhoven is lower at €475,000 but that is mainly because there are many small apartments for sale in the city, which cost a good €355,000 on average but per square meter is the highest price, namely 5200 euros: the highest figure in the region.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta