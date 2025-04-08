The municipality, corporation Trudo, and the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) plan to use the building on Karel de Grotelaan for thirty years as a shelter for 300 asylum seekers and status holders and 100 urgent seekers. These are, for example, parents who are going through a divorce and urgently need housing.

Letters

Residents have already sent a considerable number of letters to the municipality. In these letters, they wrote that they felt taken aback by the decision to use the building for a large-scale shelter.

Several residents also advocate creating a shelter for five years, after which an evaluation will follow—this instead of the thirty years currently proposed. Furthermore, residents think asylum seekers can live better with permanent residents instead of urgent seekers. According to them, this would promote integration.

The Eindhoven city council will debate the shelter on Tuesday evening. The politicians will make a final decision next week.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran