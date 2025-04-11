Eindhoven Airport: Fewer Flights, Same Number of Passengers

Fewer aircraft took off and landed at Eindhoven Airport last year, yet the number of passengers remained unchanged compared to the previous year – approximately 6.8 million in total.

This is revealed in the regional airport’s annual report. In 2024, the number of flights dropped from around 41,500 to 40,800. The number of destinations also declined slightly. Despite this, passenger numbers stayed the same, with planes on average being slightly fuller than in 2023.

Record Profit

Eindhoven Airport also reported a profit of over 23 million euros last year – four million euros more than in 2023. This marks the highest profit the airport has ever recorded. The airport says it plans to invest the earnings in expanding the terminal and in initiatives aimed at making the airport and air traffic more sustainable.

Terminal

At present, Eindhoven Airport’s terminal is designed to handle 5 million passengers, which is no longer sufficient. As a result, a major expansion of the arrivals and departures hall began at the end of last year. The work is expected to be completed by the summer of next year.

Nuisance and concerns

According to director Roel Hellemons, the focus is not only on increasing profits and additional facilities. He emphasizes that the airport continues to have conversations with local residents who experience noise pollution and are concerned about air pollution. “We have an eye for the environment and the people who live and work there. We also want to become more sustainable as soon as possible and for that, we are taking the necessary actions such as encouraging the use of sustainable jet fuel.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta