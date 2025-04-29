Eight royal honours in Best

Eight awards were presented on Friday in the municipality of Best. The recipients are not only committed to helping others but are also involved in various activities within the community. From churchwarden to reading teacher and from board member to community police officer.

Ton van Erp (66) was involved with the volleyball club VVC Best, the Carnival Federation Best parade committee, and as a board member at Dye van Best. He was also the initiator of the celebration for 75 years of Wilhelminadorp.

Toon van de Wiel (80) has been fully dedicated to the Odulphus parish since 2009. As a volunteer, he has organised lectures and conducted evening vigils and funerals for twenty years. He assists with the maintenance of the cemetery, visits lonely individuals, and has been a churchwarden for twelve years.

Jolanda van Doorn-Bos (52) is involved with the Red Cross at the language café in the Kanidas nursing home. She also delivers the contact magazine of the PVGE municipality of Best and the contact magazine of the KBO in her wheelchair. This is done under her motto, ‘Your life is not over in a wheelchair’.

Henk van Eijken (72) has contributed to the Protestant church in Best. Among other roles, he has served on the Management Committee and with the maintenance team. Additionally, he is a board member of the CDA, a guide at the Philips Museum, drives people to and from day care at Archipel, and has been singing with the Best Irish Singers for 17 years.

Gerald van Kessel (59) has volunteered for twenty years at the Homeplan Foundation, a small non-profit organisation that has been building homes, providing a sense of belonging, and creating futures for people living in extreme poverty in Latin America and Southern Africa since 1997. At the age of 9, he was the youngest ever donor to the World Wildlife Fund.

Thea van Krieken-Van Rulo (67) was a board member of the Motor Tour Club d’n Dommel. She helps every Friday at the Food Bank Foundation in Best and its surroundings, and was a board member of KBO-Best. She was a co-founder of the Social Domain Advisory Council, co-founder of the mobility scooter club Best on Wheels, and involved in ‘Of course you participate’, which supports culture and sport.

Jan van Kuik (89) volunteers with the neighbourhood association de Heikant, serving as a field warden during the carnival celebrations at the Odulphus Church and the carnival parade. He considers the management of flora and fauna to be important and spent fifty years volunteering in this area, which resulted in the nature reserve De Vleut.

Hanneke Tebak (59) was active for 28 years at Antonius Primary School in Best, among other roles as a reading teacher and lunchtime supervisor. She volunteers with Automaatje in Best and supports people in their final stages of life at the Vlinder in Best.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh