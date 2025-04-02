Despite wet years, water board announces withdrawal ban

From March to October, water from ponds, ditches and streams may not be used to irrigate crops, for example, according to De Dommel water board.

The extraction ban applies to the area in the southwest of the water board that runs from Oirschot to Hilvarenbeek up to the Belgian border. The ban also applies to surface water in Park Meerland in Eindhoven.

Ban

The extraction ban is striking because there has been a lot of rain in the region in recent years. The areas where the ban applies are high sandy soils. During dry periods, the water there can drop rapidly.

Permanent

A permanent extraction covenant applies in Son en Breugel. Surface water may never be used there because water is let into the area from Wilhelminakanaal. Extraction of surface water there would stop the water supply from the canal.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob