Defense to practice more after major outage in Eindhoven

Photo credit: Studio040/Ministery of Defence

The Ministry of Defence is going to exercise more to prepare for major network failures. Last year in August, a failure in Eindhoven caused major problems.

The malfunction was in the heavily secured government network NAFIN. As a result, flights in Eindhoven could not depart or arrive, and emergency services could not communicate properly with each other. The malfunction also affected Koninklijke Marechaussee (royal marechaussee), the coast guard and the defense network.

Adviesbureau Strict and Instituut voor Veiligheids- en Crisismanagement (consultancy firm strict and institute for safety and crisis management) advise in response to the attack that a clear step-by-step plan should be developed in the event of a major cyber or IT problem. In response, Defense has started working on improvements. State Secretary Gijs Tuinman announced various measures on Monday. He wants to practice more and tighten up the defense manuals, so that they are prepared for major IT disruptions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

