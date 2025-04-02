Dancing less smoothly is no problem at senior citizens’ club

With your feet off the floor, playing cards or a game of billiards. Things are going great at the seniors’ association in Mierlo. In recent years, the association has seen its membership grow by hundreds, to 1,436 in total.

“I think that seniors are looking for social contacts and want to exercise”, chairwoman Marie-José van de Kimmenade from ‘De Kersenplukkers’ (cherry pickers), as an explanation for the increase, says.

And that seniors want to exercise became clear when De Kersenplukkers started exercise classes. Perhaps the secret behind the success. Whether it’s tai chi, zumba or line dancing, people over fifty come from far and wide to participate. “Mainly from Geldrop and Mierlo, but also from Brandevoort, Asten and Lierop”, the chairwoman lists a few places.

It is therefore very busy on Monday afternoon when the line dancing class is on the program. In the largest room of the clubhouse, dozens of seniors are eager to get started. As soon as the music starts playing, it becomes clear that some people are doing it more smoothly than others. And that is not without reason.

Lung disease

“Some people have a knee problem, others a hip problem”, dancer Marjon van Hoof explains. Annelies Johann, who has been dancing for thirty years, also notices the difference with the past. “It’s not going so smoothly anymore. I really can’t dance from half past one to half past three anymore”.

If things aren’t going so smoothly, that’s no problem at De Kersenplukkers. “People are allowed to sit down in between. Then they continue after a few minutes when they’ve caught their breath”, Van De Kimmenade says.

Ideal for Marjon, who has a lung disease. For her, the senior citizens’ association is more than just a social event. “Because I have COPD, exercise is very important. Then you deteriorate less quickly”.

