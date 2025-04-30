Cure takes over fight against waste dumping

Waste management company Cure will take over the task of municipal enforcement officers in the city from June onwards, checking for waste that is placed next to underground containers. The municipality currently does this itself, but it claims that it is not succeeding in taking strict enough action.

The transfer of tasks to Cure should lead to a more effective approach to waste nuisance in the city. The nuisance of garbage bags next to the container has been a problem in the city for years.

Costs

Waste processor Cure works with a new procedure in which a warning letter is first sent, and only in the event of a repeat the costs are recovered from the ‘perpetrator’.

Large scale

The reason for the new method is limited effectiveness on the part of the municipality. According to the City Council, civil servants of Beroep en Bezwaar (appeals and objections) department can “process a maximum of sixty notices per month, which is why the warning letter is used as a lighter means to tackle the problem on a larger scale”.

At the request of SP (socialist party) fraction, Eindhoven City Council will be updated on the new method at the beginning of May. According to the fraction, the new method appears to be susceptible to fraud and enforcement is ‘pre-eminently a task for the municipality’. “People can ‘trick’ other people by putting a false address in an extra garbage bag; victims must then take action through an objection procedure to try to rectify this”, the fraction writes in the agenda request.

The municipality will continue to check whether the right person is being addressed, the City Council states.

