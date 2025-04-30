Crowds during large flea market Stadswandelpark

Strolling along stalls and rugs full of second-hand items or just sitting in the sun with a drink. During King’s Day in Eindhoven, there were many free markets on Saturday. Also in Stadswandelpark, where it was already busy in the morning.

Every year, hundreds of visitors walk a long route, the stalls and rugs full of old stuff on display.

“I’ve been coming here for years and I enjoy it every time. Today the atmosphere is good again and I try to sell everything”, Marc, who is standing along the route, says. “I just bought this pony castle for my daughter. I negotiated hard and got it now. Now we’re going home. The money is gone”, his wife, Dieneke, says.

A little further on, two girls are selling stuff. “We learn from dad how to do it. We shout out “slime for sale” very loudly and then people come to our stall”.

Free markets

Free markets were also held on Wilhelminaplein and in various neighbourhoods on Saturday, such as Woensel shopping centre, Witte Dorp (white village), Gerardusplein, on Kruisstraat and in Blixembosch.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob