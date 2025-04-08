Cricket season kicks off at High tech campus

Dutch Cricket Stars Kick Off 2025 Season at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven Cricket Association.

Cricket season at the high-tech campus kicked off with eight teams: three senior men’s teams, four youth teams, and one women’s team. Dutch international cricket stars Vivian Kingma, Vikramjit Singh, and Aryan Dutt made a special appearance to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

The season opener was a day to remember, especially for HTCECA’s U9, U11, and U15

youth teams. The three international Dutch players ran high-energy clinics packed with tips, drills and insider strategies drawn from their experience playing at the world stage. They presented trophies to the HTCECA youth teams that triumphed in the indoor tournament organized by KNCB in March 2025.

More than just techniques, the players offered something even more valuable: inspiration.

In a candid Q&A with the kids, they shared what it truly takes to rise to the international

level: “It’s about dedication, focus, and thinking about cricket 24×7,” said Vikramjit Singh.

The players also reflected on their unforgettable win over South Africa during the 2023

Cricket World Cup, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the mindset and teamwork that

led to that historic moment.

