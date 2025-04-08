Councillor Peet van de Loo resigns from her position

Councillor Peet van de Loo has decided to definitively resign from her position in the municipality of Waalre. In a letter to the municipal council, Van de Loo states that she is stepping down because ‘the governance culture of Waalre does not suit her’.

What she precisely means by this is not made clear in the letter, but she does not wish to elaborate further. ‘I would then affect all the people who are working very hard for the municipality,’ is her brief statement.

Van de Loo had already been on sick leave since June of last year. At the end of January, the third application for her sick leave was approved by the municipal administration of Waalre. ‘I would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in me and for the space you have provided for my recovery when the situation called for it,’ she writes in a response.

Pleasant cooperation

The municipal council and the college of mayor and aldermen express their respect for the alderman’s choice. ‘We thank her for the pleasant cooperation, her committed efforts and everything she has meant for the community of Waalre.’

Van de Loo became an alderman in Waalre in the summer of 2022. Prior to that, she was an alderman in Best. It is expected that her successor, Maarten Pieters, will remain an alderman in Waalre at least until the municipal elections next year.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh