ASML, VDL and Simac contribute €1.5 million to Museumpark Vonk

The regional business community is investing €1.5 million in Museumpark Spark, with ASML making the largest contribution. VDL and Simac are also financially supporting the project.

It was already announced at the end of 2024 that local businesses would be contributing to the museum park, the successor to the PreHistoric Village. However, the names of the companies involved were not disclosed until now. The business community has a vested interest in the development of the museum, partly because Vonk will enhance the region’s facilities.

ASML has expressed its enthusiasm for the new museum. “Collaboration is in the DNA of Brainport Eindhoven – a tradition that has given rise to innovative companies like ASML. We are part of this region and are proud to support a museum that shares this remarkable story and is open to everyone,” the company said.

VDL also highlighted the importance of Museumpark Vonk. “Understanding where we come from is essential. That knowledge allows us to keep making a difference in shaping the world of tomorrow. Museumpark Vonk encourages visitors to engage actively with their minds, hands, and hearts,” said VDL President Willem van der Leegte.

€2.8 Million

The financial support from businesses is crucial for the completion of the project. Earlier, it was revealed that the municipality of Eindhoven would also need to allocate an additional €2.8 million, due to unexpectedly high costs for the construction of the entrance building.

Thanks to the business contribution, construction can now begin. Preparatory work is already underway, and the museum is expected to open in 2026.

Source: Studio 040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.