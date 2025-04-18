ASML supports three more years of summer games for children in region

ASML has pledged its support for three more years in organizing the ASML Summer Games. This is a sports and exercise program for children in the region. The initiative will also be further expanded to about ten municipalities.

The goal of the summer games is to get more children in the region moving, through sports and games. Children aged six to thirteen can be introduced to various sports and local sports clubs in July and August. Children from families with a narrow budget are expressly invited to participate. They receive financial support.

Expansion

Last year about 1200 children participated in the summer games in Eindhoven, Helmond and Veldhoven. This year, the sports festival is also in Geldrop-Mierlo. Therefore, ASML expects the number of participants to grow to 1700. In the coming years, Best, Cranendonck and Nuenen, among others, should also join in.

“Playing sports is healthy and good for learning social skills. Last year we were able to help many children find a sport that suits them. Over the next three years we are going to continue this,” explains Marjolein de Hooge of ASML’s social engagement department.

Research

Research shows that children from poorer families play fewer sports, states BrabantSport, an organization created by the province. Of the more than 120,000 children in the Brainport region, 40 percent do not participate in sports or do so too little.

After the summer games, the children are guided to become members of an association. If membership fees or the purchase of equipment are an obstacle, these costs are reimbursed. This also involves the poverty organization Stichting Leergeld.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta