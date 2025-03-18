Was ‘PSV really good’ or ‘RKC really bad’

PSV won for the second consecutive time in the Eredivisie on Saturday. In Waalwijk, the Eindhoven team overshadowed the home side. PSV won with 0-3. Mark Versteden provided the radio report for Studio040 and reflects on the match on Monday.

For Peter Bosz’s team, it was crucial to win against relegation-threatened RKC Waalwijk following their victory against SC Heerenveen at home. That indeed happened, allowing PSV to win two league matches in a row for the first time since early December.

“It was a piece of cake,” says Versteden. “PSV played really well, but RKC played very poorly. I think they were the weakest opponent PSV has faced this season. The spaces on the pitch were enormous, and the Waalwijk team played with a five-man defence, which was a first given their setup at the back.”

Babadi

PSV gladly unwrapped that gift, thanks to a strong performance by Isaac Babadi in midfield. “He seized his opportunity against Arsenal. I have been a fan of Babadi for a long time and he seems to really be coming into his own now. But you have to show Bosz that you want it. I think that is something Tygo Land sometimes lacks.”

Bakayoko

And it also seems Bakayoko is lacking in that regard. The winger, who was one of the mainstays last season, failed to distinguish himself again during his substitute appearance. “Bakayoko is still young, just 21 years old. He’s simply having a mediocre season, and it won’t improve overnight. However, you can see that he has made a good decision to stay at PSV for a longer period.”

“But he will definitely come good again, moreover he has Perišić, someone from whom he can see what is expected. What should he do? Extend his contract and attach an extra year to PSV, as no clubs are going to come for him in the summer.”

Title Chances

Since league leaders Ajax dropped points against AZ this weekend, the title race has been revitalised, according to Versteden. “You still have the feeling that it’s possible, even though you’re six points behind and PSV has a tougher schedule. In two weeks, they come to the Philips Stadion and then you need to show who is the strongest. I’m very much looking forward to that; it will be an exciting match.”

International break

This coming weekend there is no Eredivisie football because the national teams are convening. PSV have had eight internationals called up, but Jerdy Schouten has pulled out of the Netherlands due to injury, which means only Noa Lang will represent the Eindhoven club. Flamingo is going to the Under-21 Netherlands team and Tygo Land to the Under-19 Netherlands team. Additionally, goalkeeper Walter Benítez (Argentina), Ismaël Saibari (Morocco), Ivan Perišić (Croatia), and Adamo Nagalo (Burkina Faso) have been recalled to their national teams.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh