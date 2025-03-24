Waalre residents invited to think about cutbacks

Waalre needs to tighten its belt. The municipal government announced last year that cutbacks are needed. The municipality is now asking residents to come up with ideas to save money.

Because the income from The Hague is decreasing and healthcare costs are increasing, the municipal government of Waalre announced last year that it was forced to take painful measures. In addition to its own measures, the municipality is now also asking residents for their input. ‘Inwonerspanel Waalre’ has therefore shared an online questionnaire to allow the opinions of residents to weigh in on the decisions.

Making choices

The residents panel, commissioned by the municipality, states that there will be consequences, regardless of the area in which cuts are made. ‘Of course, every choice has consequences. Less money for healthcare means waiting lists. If less money goes to the maintenance of roads and greenery, this will be at the expense of the quality of the living environment, with, for example, more frequent flooding’, the questionnaire says.

“Another option is to increase revenue, for example by increasing municipal taxes. Not a nice prospect. However, we will have to choose, or we will continue to run out of money”, the panel says.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas