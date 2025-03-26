VDL sees turnover and profit drop sharply

VDL has had a mediocre year. In 2024, turnover and profit fell sharply. The Eindhoven company cites material shortages and rising costs as causes.

Thus, sales decreased by thirty per cent in 2024 compared to record year 2023. Turnover now comes to nearly €4,3 billion. Profits also dropped by twenty per cent to €66 million, according to the company’s annual figures.

Causes

According to the company, there are thus several causes for the meager results. For example, VDL completed the car factory in Born, Limburg. With the Ministry of Defense, VDL is now making plans to make drones and military vehicles at this location.

Furthermore, the company was plagued by material shortages last year. As a result, deliveries of buses, for example, had to be postponed. The company also saw the costs of such things as wages and energy rise. VDL explicitly mentions that 2024 was also the year the company made one of its biggest acquisitions ever: the bankrupt bus maker Van Hool was incorporated.

Forecast

VDL expects similar results this year. For example, the number of orders is expected to remain the same because the costs of winding down VDL Nedcar’s activities were incurred in 2024. VDL therefore expects to write better results again in the future.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob