‘VDL may build army drones ‘

VDL may be building drones bouwen for the Dutch army. This projects is said to be a joint project of the Eindhoven company with Swiss company Destinus, Volkskrant* and FD* report.

Destinus has developed jet engines for drones in its branch in The Netherlands and has told the two newspapers it would like to extend this together with VDL. As negotions are still ongoing, the Eindhoven company does not wish to confirm this. The Ministry of Defence is keeping mum too.

Drones in Ukraine

Destinus is said to have supplied many drones to Ukraine already, for use in the war agaist Russia. The drones to be manufactured jointly with VDL are intended forr the Dutch army. VDL is said to consider their factory in Born, Limburg, for the production. This factory is currently empty.

Brainport and Defence

Companies in the Brainport region have an increasingly close cooperation with Defence, Studio 040 reported earlier. The organisations are in more frequent contact now that tensions in the world are rising. *Volkskrant: a national Dutch newspaper, FD:the Dutch Financial Times Source: Studio040 Translator: Greta