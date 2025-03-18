Those with tired legs are out of luck at Hanevoet Recreational Lake in the Gestel district. According to the municipality, seven benches have now been destroyed by vandals. “They are not all being replaced.”

A photo shared in a Facebook group shows the remains of a bench. Presumably set on fire. The municipality and police have stated that they are aware of the vandalism.

However, the police cannot answer questions about the case, so it is unclear who is behind it and what is being done to stop it.

The municipality is prepared to provide some explanation. It is said to concern seven benches. It is unclear when precisely the benches were destroyed. What the next step is, however, is clear. “We are carefully checking whether there are any more benches in the vicinity. If so, a bench will not be replaced. In some cases, benches have been replaced,” a spokesperson said.

Destroyed benches

The destroyed benches have not escaped the attention of passers-by. “I saw it too. Simply ridiculous and why?”, Mieke reacts angrily. Rita, who spotted a burnt bench in the Severijnenpark, does have a solution. “I think the only solution is concrete benches”, she sighs.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran