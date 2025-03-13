TU/e student found dead in Germany

The TU/e student who had been missing since February has died. Police reports that the remains of the 23-year-old student have been recovered in Germany.

Devesh Bapat, an Indian TU/e student was found missing since February. He was doing his bachelor’s degree in Applied Physics and reports confirm he was last seen on February 1. The police then started an investigation which traced him to Germany. Sadly, Devesh’s body was found in Germany. However, the police do not assume a crime. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj