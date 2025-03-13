TU/e student found dead in Germany

By
Beena Arunraj
-
Photo credit: Studio040

The TU/e student who had been missing since February has died. Police reports that the remains of the 23-year-old student have been recovered in Germany.

Devesh Bapat, an Indian TU/e student was found missing since February. He was doing his bachelor’s degree in Applied Physics and reports confirm he was last seen on February 1. The police then started an investigation which traced him to Germany. Sadly, Devesh’s body was found in Germany. However, the police do not assume a crime.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

 

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleAgain, not enough homes built in Eindhoven
Next articleClimate activist protest on TU/e career day

LATEST 112

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here