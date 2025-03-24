TU/e can benefit from downsizing MMC

Máxima Medical Centre (MMC) wants to reduce the size of its Eindhoven site. However, the municipality of Eindhoven has reservations about this, as it wants to keep the hospital facility up to standard.

Instead, MMC wants to work more efficiently, which means that the Eindhoven hospital will shrink. The Veldhoven site will also shrink. More technological applications should help the hospital to operate more efficiently. In Eindhoven, only one GP post and one outpatient clinic would remain.

According to MMC, the operation is necessary because the hospital wants to develop new buildings. The current buildings are outdated and there is an urgent need to renovate the current facilities.

Opportunities

The proposed redevelopment of the MMC site would provide opportunities for the nearby Peppelrode Care Centre and the TU/e. The latter wants to expand and is looking for space to do so. The MMC – located on the other side of Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat – offers the opportunity to do so. The Peppelrode Care Centre also wants to expand and would like to do so on the hospital site, where the care facility is already located.

Financial blow

But the fact that the site could be of interest to the care centre and the university could be detrimental to the planned financial blow to the hospital, the council says.

To steer development in the right direction, the council wants to draw up an area framework to determine what activities can and cannot take place on the site. This framework must be drawn up in consultation with local residents and other stakeholders, such as the TU/e and the Hondsheuvels sports park.

Subtantiation

Before this can happen, however, Máxima Medical Centre needs to provide more clarity on the consequences of downsizing the hospital. “Hospital care for Eindhoven and the region must continue to be guaranteed”, it says. The consequences of downsizing must therefore be better justified, the board believes.

The nearby refugee centre must also be included in the plans. On the MMC site, Ukrainians are being taken in by the Trudo housing association. “The course of the war is uncertain, so this site may have to stay open longer. So we have to include this in the area framework process”, the college says.

Source: Studio040,nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan