Thirteen taxi drivers arrested during carnival

During a check on illegal taxis in Eindhoven and Den Bosch, thirteen drivers were caught Saturday night who were transporting carnival partygoers without a permit. One of them was also driving under the influence of drugs. The police carried out the action in collaboration with the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT).

The arrested drivers can expect a fine of up to 4,400 euros. In case of a repeat offense, that amount can increase to 10,000 euros. The police will carry out extra surveillance during carnival to ensure the safety of travellers and to prevent unfair competition with recognised taxi companies.

Checking regular taxis

In addition to the illegal taxis, regular taxi drivers were also scrutinised. A total of 53 reports were issued for various violations, including an expired inspection of the taximeter, driving without the mandatory driver’s card, incorrect registration and traffic violations such as speeding, driving through red lights and not wearing a seat belt. There were also taxi drivers without the mandatory permit from the mayor.

Drivers under the influence

In addition to the taxi checks, other road users were also checked. Seven drivers were found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Two of them also had a large amount of drugs with them and were arrested for further investigation.

The checks were carried out in collaboration with the ILT and are part of a broader enforcement action to ensure safety during the carnival weekend.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas