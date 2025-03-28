Thieves steal over 8,500 euros worth from Kruidvat

Three thieves made off with over 8,500 euros worth of items from a Kruidvat shop in Eindhoven in just one hour. The incident took place at the branch on Leenderweg on 6 October last year. Police are still searching for the culprits and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Around 4.45 pm that day, a man entered the store, followed shortly by a woman. Both grabbed a shopping basket and a toiletry bag. The man also took a dog cushion from a shelf to conceal the contents of his basket. They primarily focused on make-up products, such as lipstick, mascara, and concealer, with the woman even emptying an entire compartment of items.

Until this point, the pair appeared to be legitimate customers, as all the items were placed into the shopping baskets. However, a third man then entered the store, seemingly working with the duo. The stolen items were transferred into the third man’s backpack, and he walked out of the shop without triggering any alarms.

The man and woman continued their theft, placing the remaining items into her bag. They then exited the store, and once again, the alarms did not go off. It is suspected that they used special backpacks, which is why the security alarms failed to activate.

Brush heads

Not long after, the men returned to the shop. They took all the Oral-B brush heads and some more make-up and left the shop. The police suspect that they are experienced thieves. People who know more about the trio are urged to come forward and report.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.