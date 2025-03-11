Tens of millions for new school buildings in Geldrop and Mierlo

For the construction of five new primary schools, the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo intends to allocate 58.5 million euros. According to Alderperson Frans Stravers (education), this is a significant amount, but the municipality has taken the ‘worst case scenario’ into account.

The multi-million investment is outlined in the new accommodation plan for the period 2025-2029. The municipality is responsible for providing good and sustainable buildings to house the schools. The financing has already considered potential extra costs such as rising construction prices or temporary accommodation. “This is a substantial sum. We have based our estimates on the worst case scenario, so it may ultimately turn out to be more cost-effective,” said Alderperson for Education Frans Stravers.

Under one roof

In Geldrop, several primary schools are being merged and rebuilt in new locations. It was previously announced that De Van der Puttschool and Vijfblad would jointly receive a new home. Following this, De Dommeldalschool and Beneden Beekloopschool will also be housed in one new building. St. Jozefschool, which is currently situated at two locations, will be consolidated into a new building on a site yet to be determined.

In Mierlo, there is much happening regarding the construction of schools. Primary school Kersentuin will be completely rebuilt on its current site. ‘Puur Sang’, a merger of the school sites Lucia and Loeswijk, will receive a new building at the Loeswijk site.

Fifty years

Renovating school buildings is not an option. “The buildings are truly at the end of their life,” assures Stravers. “Moreover, depreciation for renovation applies over a period of twenty years. The new buildings will last for fifty years.”

In the plans for new construction, the municipality is considering the possibility of housing childcare and other community functions within the buildings. These entities will then pay cost-covering rents.

Borrowing money

The construction of the schools will start in phases between 2025 and 2029. During this period, several projects will run concurrently.

The plan is partially covered in the budget, but an amount of €38.8 million still needs to be secured. The municipality will utilise the reserve fund of €6 million allocated for education for this purpose. For the remaining amount, it intends to obtain a loan from the Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG).

On Tuesday evening, the municipal council will receive information about the plans. At a later date, the council will decide whether they agree with them.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated : Kirti Singh