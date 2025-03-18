Summa College has opened a special collection point for unused medical supplies. At the location on Willem de Rijkelaan in Eindhoven, residents, students and employees can drop off these items.

It is the first vocational education institution in the Netherlands to implement this. Every year, many supplies such as incontinence supplies, diabetes supplies, and bandages end up in the trash in our country. “Many of these resources are still perfectly usable,” says Charlotte Hulsen, lecturer at Summa Care and Welfare. “By collecting and reusing them, we can help healthcare institutions and contribute to sustainability at the same time. This is a concrete way to combat waste in the healthcare sector.”

No waste

The initiative is part of the Hulpmiddelen Heruitgaveeproject, a national movement that is committed to reusing as much usable medical equipment as possible. Summa also hopes to create more awareness among students in the field of medical resources.

Returning

People can return their unused medical resources in a special wheelie bin at the counter in the central hall at the Summa location. According to Charlotte Hulsen, people who return something do not have to worry about the expiration date. “Everything that is still usable, even if it is past its expiration date, is carefully checked and processed so that it ends up in the right place in healthcare.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Ayşenur Kuran