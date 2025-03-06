Studio040 official broadcaster for Geldrop-Mierlo

Studio040 will remain the public broadcaster for Geldrop-Mierlo. The Commissariat for the Media has officially designated Studio040 as the local broadcaster for the municipality until the end of 2028. The appointment is now as good as final.

Last November, the Media Authority unofficially chose Studio040, despite the fact that the municipal council of Geldrop-Mierlo had expressed a preference for media company Studio24 by a small majority. Studio24 was still able to respond to the preliminary ruling, but the ruling was not changed on that basis. Now the designation is as good as final.

Studio24 also wanted to be designated as the official broadcaster of the municipalities of Cranendonck, Heeze-Leende and Valkenswaard. The Commissariat designated RTV Horizon for this. Studio24 can still appeal.

In recent years, Studio040 has been the local broadcaster for Geldrop-Mierlo. This will remain the case in the coming years.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez