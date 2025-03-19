Hexathlon in Geldrop saved

Sterrenslag event in Zesgehuchten district of Geldrop will go ahead after all. Early last month the organisation announced that the hexathlon sports event was cancelled for financial reasons. But the municipality has now come up with money after all.

With the extra budget, the biennial event in September can now go ahead after all. A conversation between the organisation and the City Council helped. The money that the organisation gets comes from a specific pot for youth events. This arrangement was created a year ago by the Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo.

Confusion

According to the municipality, the fact that the hexathlon event was first called off and is now going ahead after all is due to a lack of clarity about the subsidy application. After a rained-out event in 2022, the organisation did not have enough money to continue on its own. Last year, the municipality reportedly indicated its willingness to grant a subsidy. Still, there was a long silence from City Hall, whereupon Sterrenslag organisation pulled the plug. Eventually, the City Council was willing to discuss a return of the event.

Saved

The board of Sterrenslag is relieved that the community event has been saved. “Although the previous uncertainty brought challenges, we are now mainly looking forward. It is great to see how involved everyone is and how much energy is put into organising this beloved event. The task now is to get all the volunteers back together”.

Sport

Sterrenslag is held every two years in the hamlet Zesgehuchten. It is a sports event in the form of a hexathlon in which youth and adult teams compete against each other on air cushions, swimming pools and even a mud pit, among other things. The evenings end with partying in the tent. At the previous edition, nearly seventy teams with at least seven members each participated. This year, Sterrenslag is scheduled for 19, 20 en 21 September 2025.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob