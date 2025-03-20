Stedelijk college wins award for best P.T. education

Today the very first Bewegrijke School Award was presented at Stedelijk College Eindhoven vmbo location Oude Bossche Baan during the Inspiration Day Beweegrijke vo-scholen. This school has proven that the school is in full swing to structurally integrate movement into the school day and thus serves as an inspiring example for other schools in the Netherlands. Sitting still in the school desks all day is not welcome at this VMBO school. As soon as the class slackens, the teacher takes a Move Breaker: an exercise where everyone starts to move. The need for this award Research shows that only 39% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 comply with the exercise guidelines. Screen time wins from movement and motor delays increase. The Royal Association for Physical Education (KVLO), initiator of the award, wants to draw attention to the importance of an exercise-friendly school day with this award.

“Good morning everyone, welcome today”, says teacher Marieke Verweij to the class full of adolescents. She is an English teacher and notices that the attention sometimes wanes. She grabs a fan of assignment cards and assigns one out of it. “These are the Move Breakers,” she says enthusiastically. “These are short exercises that we use when students are very busy or just a little down.”

Teacher Marieke chooses an exercise. This time it’s the head, shoulders, knee and toe with a little extra. The students face each other with a table in between. Teacher Marieke tells them what to do. “Knee, toe, head, shoulder”, it sounds. As soon as she says ‘yes’, the children must grab an object that is between two students as soon as possible. “It’s ideal. I like it a lot myself. For me, it’s also a break. I see that they are back to work super enthusiastic afterwards.”

Lack of attention is not that strange at all, she thinks, no matter how much she does her best to make the lesson attractive. “I also understand if you sit in a room all day, that you want to move every now and then.”

Student Luuk Nooijen also doesn’t always manage to pay close attention. “You have to be able to mess around a bit,” he says with a laugh. He likes the exercises. “It gives you extra energy. Otherwise, it’s not easy to focus on the lessons.”

The idea of the Move Breaker comes from exercise and sports teacher Mathijs Rosielle. “Children are often completely quiet from half past eight to half past three, with an occasional break. This gives the opportunity to do something else during class. This will give more movement during the children’s school day.” The exercises were devised by the school’s sports colleagues, among others. The assignment cards do not make their lessons superfluous. “Exercising for a few minutes during an English or Dutch lesson is fun, but exercising is something else. The gym classes are important.” Archery lessons The school has around 1050 students and two hundred employees. In the first two grades, all children here receive four hours of gym class per week. They can do an extra three hours of exercise every week. “Then we go mountain biking, skiing or archery. They are offered a very nice sports package, so they can choose the sport that suits them. Hopefully this will move their further lives.” After two exercises, it’s time for teacher Marieke to go back to class. “I see that you participated super enthusiastically. We are going to work again,” she says full of energy. Jury The competition comes from the Royal Association for Physical Education (KVLO), the trade union for thousands of sports enthusiasts. In February, a jury came to the school in Eindhoven to assess physical education. On Wednesday, March 19, the winner of five nominated schools was announced. Thus, the Stedelijk College received the award.

