Son en Breugel plans a new community and health centre

The municipality of Son en Breugel intends to invest in constructing a new community centre, Braecklant, which will be combined with a health centre. The college of mayor and aldermen has proposed to the municipal council to allocate a budget of over five million euros for this purpose.

The new community centre will serve as an important meeting place for residents. In addition, a health centre will be established where the Rijnlaan Medical Practice will be located. To make this financially feasible, a lease agreement will be concluded with the practice. The rental income will help cover the additional costs associated with the health centre’s construction.

Funding

The municipality plans to allocate the community centre budget from the existing Multi-Year Budget of 2025-2028. An additional loan will be requested for the health centre, and the rental income will be used to cover the extra investment costs.

Furthermore, a separate preparatory budget is proposed to take the initial steps in the project. The financial implications of this investment will be included in the budget amendment for 2025 and taken into account in the multi-year budget for 2026-2029.

Financial data

To avoid impacting the project’s progress, some financial data, such as cost estimates and rental price calculations, will remain confidential for now. As soon as the lease agreement

