Sketches provide insight into challenging parenting issues

As social media influences children more than ever, parenting looks different from previous decades. On Tuesday, educators learned to better understand young people’s perspectives at an event at the Dommelhuis in Son.

‘’No, Dad! My whole life is in that phone!’’ exclaims actress Annemarie Leurs from Helder Theatre. She is speaking to her on-screen father, Jeroen Scholten, who has taken her phone away during a heated discussion. Her parents have different attitudes towards her phone usage. Helder Theatre from Geldrop performed sketches featuring two parents and a rebellious daughter, interspersed with lessons and information about the topics the actors addressed in their scenes.

Voices

The mother, played by trainee actress Esther van Herk, makes it clear that she trusts her daughter to put her phone down on time, while the father takes matters into his own hands and immediately confiscates the phone. After the scene, the audience is asked to vote via an app on which of the two attitudes they adopt as parents with their children. A large screen displays that the parents are evenly split 50/50 in their parenting approaches.

“We enjoy portraying relatable situations that encourage people to engage in conversation about the topic. Especially when experts come in after our sketches to provide further explanation, it offers the audience many tools to initiate a meaningful discussion,” says actor Jeroen Scholten. “And although we depict realistic scenarios, we also present them in a way that allows some individuals to realise afterwards that things may not be as bad for them as they thought,” adds Annemarie Leurs.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh