Shopkeepers shocked by yet another burglary in the city centre

For the third time in two months, there has been a break-in in the centre of Eindhoven. On Tuesday night, it was a phone shop in the centre. Shopkeepers react differently to the break-ins.

“You do wonder, who’s next,” says Angelique, manager of Eddy’s outlet store. The store is located on Hermanus Boexstraat, parallel to the Demer, where two burglaries have already taken place in the past two months. Angelique no longer feels safe, because it is close to the clothing store where she works.

Not all shopkeepers are scared by the break-ins. “I’m not worried. I trust people,” says Aurora Lo Verso, manager of the Courir shoe store on Rechtestraat. Even though she thought it was a lot when she heard the number, she doesn’t think it’s necessary to take extra measures for now. The store has an alarm and is locked properly. Aurora thinks that’s more than enough.

Police

The police are currently investigating the burglary on Tuesday night and are reviewing the available camera footage. It is not yet known what was taken and what the value of the stolen items is. At this time, no connection has been found between the various burglaries in recent months.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez