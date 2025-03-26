School bands from the region compete for Orion Awards

The students of fourteen bands from secondary schools in the Eindhoven region were able to show what they have to offer in Parktheater. On the big stage they competed for the Orion Awards.

Students from Heerbeeck College, Augustinianum, Stedelijk College (city college), Frits Philips and Huygens College participated. They played songs by famous bands such as Irene Cara, Muse, Billy Joel and Eurythmics.

The prizes are awarded annually to the best school band in the region. Ultimately, Udens College took home the trophy this year, with their performance of ‘My songs are radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons.

Help out

During the evening last Thursday, many students also helped with the further set-up of the evening, by taking coats, showing visitors the way and providing a video recording.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob