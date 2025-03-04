Risks for emergency traffic in Geldrop

The potential arrival of three distribution centres in Nuenen could significantly impact ambulance emergency trips in and around Geldrop. The additional freight traffic may result in patients arriving late at Anna Hospital with acute medical emergencies, such as emergency deliveries.

Anna Hospital, together with Anna Elderly Care and general practitioners from Geldrop, Nuenen, and Mierlo, is urging the municipality of Nuenen to reconsider the plans. In an open letter to the Eindhovens Dagblad, they warn of the possible impact on emergency care: “Consider patients with a lung attack where every extra minute of breathlessness can be critical. And in the event of a regional disaster, when all emergency services need to be mobilised and urgent care is vital, the consequences could be catastrophic”.

Ambulances

The access roads to Geldrop already experience significant traffic congestion during peak hours, and adding extra freight traffic will only exacerbate this. The GGD Brabant-Zuidoost, responsible for ambulance transport in the region, shares the hospital’s concerns. General practitioners and residents have also expressed opposition to the plans, and demonstrations have even occurred. The municipal government of Geldrop-Mierlo is a strong opponent of the development, citing the expected ‘enormous increase’ in freight traffic between Eeneind-West and the A67, which will cut through Geldrop.

Objections

Despite the objections, Nuenen continues to uphold the existing agreements with BanBouw and Moeskops, who wish to build the distribution centres. The planned centres cover an area equivalent to approximately 44 football pitches and could lead to about 1300 additional lorry journeys per day.

In addition to traffic congestion, an increase in air pollution is also highlighted as a concern. In an open letter, the parties involved urge the municipality of Nuenen to consider the residents’ interests: ‘This is a basic right of every resident in a decent rule of law. A decision now threatens to be made over the heads of the residents.’

Accessibility

The discussion is not limited to urgent deliveries; the overall accessibility of the Anna Hospital is also cited as a significant issue. A well-functioning infrastructure is deemed essential, with more than 2,000 employees and a hundred specialists providing care to tens of thousands of patients each year.

To reinforce their position, the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo and the ‘Citizen Committee Distribution Centre No’ have encouraged residents to file objections. Over 1500 objection letters have been submitted so far. The municipality of Nuenen is expected to decide on the permit by early May at the latest.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh