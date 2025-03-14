Revamped WoensXL shopping centre

The Municipality of Eindhoven has unveiled new plans for the transformation of the WoensXL shopping centre and its surrounding area. The vision is to convert the space into a vibrant hub for living, working, and recreation.

Eindhoven officials envision the ‘Woensel city heart’ as a place where businesses, educational institutions, and creative spaces like workshops and studios can thrive.

As part of the redevelopment, the plan includes the construction of 2,500 to 3,000 new homes. The revitalisation effort comes after concerns raised by entrepreneurs in 2019, who highlighted the area’s issues with vacancy rates and declining foot traffic. Their concerns received support from the majority of the city council.

Next Steps

Local residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the plans at an information market this Thursday. The municipality will soon begin refining the urban development plan, and this year, a developer will be selected to collaborate with housing associations on the area’s development.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.