Residents overpower burglar and injure him

A burglar was seriously injured on Thursday in a house on Koudenhovenseweg Zuid in Eindhoven. The thief was overpowered by a resident, after which a fight broke out, police said on Friday.
The residents caught the suspect and then called the police. When they arrived at the house, the thief was so injured that emergency services were sent. However, another resident said he would have walked to the ambulance himself.
Several ambulances arrived at the house, and a trauma helicopter was also called. The man was taken to the trauma centre in Tilburg in an ambulance. The police are not making any statements about the suspected burglar’s health condition.
The police did not arrest the resident, but he is being heard. The suspect burglar is a 24-year-old man from Veldhoven.
For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj